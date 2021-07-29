Familiar face returning to Lisbon Fire Department

LISONB, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar face is returning to Lisbon’s Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Lisbon’s Village Council approved hiring former Fire Chief Paul Gresh.

Gresh served as the chief for five years, with 40 total years in the department.

Current Fire Chief Mark Hall says the department is a little under-staffed during the day, which Gresh can help rectify.

“Being a volunteer department, we all have regular jobs and we’re not always available in the area, so with him being available, it’s going to be a huge benefit,” said Chief Hall.

Chief Hall took over for Gresh in August, 2020. He says Gresh’s training is up to date.