Famed basketball coach Ken Carter speaks to Youngstown parents about student success

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District kicked off a second year of its new parent engagement program at Chaney High School.

The district received a grant from Philanthropy Ohio to start the parent engagement program last year.

It’s called YCSD Parent YOU or Parent University and their guest speaker was famed basketball coach Ken Carter.

Parent and Chaney High School Principal Rob Kearns says Coach Carter was a change-maker in his community and hopes he inspires parents and community members to do the same.

Kearns says that’s why programs like these are so important.

“We have so many different tools in the district to help our students be successful, to help our parents help their students, and as a parent, it’s kind of overwhelming sometimes. There’s so many different tools and so many different things available,” Kearns said.

Kearns says the first step is to get parents to understand and see what’s available.

Coach Carter says sharing previous successful ideas is so helpful. He says usually the people who are most successful in our society are the people who have access to the best information.

“We’re talking about accountability, you know? First of all, just period, time management and kids are 1/3 of our population but they are 100 percent of our future,” Coach Carter said.

The theme for the program is called “Resetting Your Preset.” Coach Carter explained what it means.

“Instead of taking your kid’s cell phone, take their charger. When it gets to 20 percent, you’ll get their attention, hands down. It’s a new day and it’s a new way of doing business and kids have been the same since the 1900s, 1800s, 1700s. Whatever you put in them, that’s what you’re going to get out of them,” Coach Carter said.

Coach Carter says he’s going to come back to the area with hopes to do some great things.

Youngstown City Schools plans to continue to do more things like this in the future.