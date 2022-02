(WKBN)- Trees have fallen, causing damage to a house and a car early Friday morning.

Crews responded to Ambert Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side just before 3 a.m. after a tree hit a woman’s house.

Crews said that neither the woman nor the dog was hurt.

Firefighters were called to Route 82 and Route 534 in Braceville after they said a tree fell on someone’s car.

This happened just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed that there were no injuries.