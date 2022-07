COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fallen tree and wires have closed a road Monday morning due to the severe weather.

Struthers Coitsville Road is closed due to the blockage, near its intersection to Cooper Rd. It happened around 4 a.m.

Officials on the scene said that some trees fell on some live wires and brought them down to the road.

The road has officially reopened and the down wires are fixed.