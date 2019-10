Police are asking people to avoid part of Glenwood Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A large tree fell down on power lines in Boardman Friday evening, cutting power to around 1,800 residents at one point.

As of just before 9 p.m., 126 homes and businesses were still without power. Electricity is expected to be back on by 11 p.m. Friday.

The tree fell in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Southwoods.

Glenwood is blocked and police are asking people to avoid that area.

You can check for current power outage updates on First Energy’s website.