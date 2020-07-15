Fall sports on for now at Youngstown City Schools according to CEO

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Although classes in the Youngstown City School District will start the new academic year online, students can compete on the field.

East and Chaney’s football teams have already started practice. They’re following guidelines set by the state.

During his regular community meeting Wednesday afternoon, YCS CEO Justin Jennings said he’d like some clarity over how the season will unfold.

“What happens when Mr. Jennings says, ‘OK, we’re gonna play sports’ and one person has it? So if that happens, if that happens in football at Chaney, does that mean I have to shut down football at East? Does that mean I have to shut down all sports? Somebody has to make a decision,” he said.

Jennings told those watching he doesn’t want to see the health and safety of students and adults compromised.