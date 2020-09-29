Fall season burn ban starts in Ohio this week

Open burnings are particularly dangerous in the fall

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District is reminding residents about the statewide burn ban that goes into effect Thursday.

The burn ban will be in effect through November 30.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, ODNR prohibits outdoor open burning and controlled fires in March, April, May, October and November, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Open burnings are particularly dangerous in the fall because of dead grass and an abundance of dry leaves on the ground.

ODNR said warm and windy weather during spring and fall can also increase fire risks.

The ban includes the burning of yard waste, trash and debris. This even affects burning in a proper burn barrel.

In order to burn outside of the time and date restrictions, Ohio residents need to have permission from the landowner, stay with the fire while it burns and take reasonable precautions to prevent it from escaping.

The following are never allowed to be burned in Ohio:

Food waste

Dead animals

Materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or made from petroleum

Here are other listed restrictions by the EPA:

Fires must be more than 1000 feet from neighbor’s inhabited building

No burning when air pollution alert, warning, or emergency is in effect

Fire/smoke cannot obscure visibility on roadway, railways, or airfields

No waste generated off the premises may be burned

No burning within village or city limits or restricted areas

Anyone who conducts burning during the banned times must have a waiver from ODNR or be an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager.

For information on local burning regulations, contact your local fire department.