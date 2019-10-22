Fall foliage nearing its peak in Mill Creek Park

Karen and Jim Hanek of Canfield avoided the weekend crowds to see the park's fall colors on Monday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – October is wrapping up and we are getting near the peak of fall colors.

Mill Creek Park is one of the hot spots to check out the changing leaves.

The colors are variable due to the specific types of trees, but we should be in peak viewing within another week to 10 days.

Karen and Jim Hanek of Canfield avoided the weekend crowds to see the park’s fall colors on Monday.

“They are not as brilliant as they are most years. I think that is because it was so dry in August and September,” Karen said.

“We didn’t have the heavy frost in September like we usually do,” Jim said.

The colors will be rapidly changing due to the recent warm days and chilly nights.