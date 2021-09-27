Fall Candidates Forum to be held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Greater Youngstown Community Mobilization Coalition in collaboration with the Junior Civic League of Youngstown will hold its’ Fall Candidates Forum on Monday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m.

The forum will be held in person only for the candidates, panelists, moderator and the media at New Bethel Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall.

Candidates for Mayor, President of Council and the Youngstown Board of Education will be featured.

The public will be participating via Zoom using the following link: Join Zoom Meeting. It can also be viewed on the New Bethel Baptist Church Facebook page.