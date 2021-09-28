Fall activities to do in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Find It Here put together a whole list of the most popular things to do this fall season.

Events across Ohio have already kicked off and will run until the end of the fall season. You can find your favorite pumpkin patch, apple orchard or corn maze here in the Valley, or you can check out over 100 other things to do.

Cedar Point is putting on its Halloweekends, Ohio’s Zoos have their Halloween traditions and there’s even a breakdown of where the best fall foods are.

A lot of people are interested in when the leaves are going to be changing and there’s plenty of scenic routes to take it all in. Ohio Find It Here director Matt MaClaren broke down one of their trips.

“We’ve actually created a road trip that you can do for anything that you love at Ohio.org. Our family fun one has a lot of incredible museums and places that you can take your family: Cosci in Columbus, the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton are just a few on that list. And then also our scenic route road trip that takes you across 16 different major parks, many of them state parks across the state of Ohio,” MaClaren said.

Throughout the season, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Find It Here will be providing weekly updates on the best locations and times to see the peak leave changes with their fall leaves tracker.