Fake Facebook post sparks election rumor in Mercer County

The Mercer County Board of Elections director said it is very rare that an election would ever be moved

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Some Facebook users in Mercer County found a post on Facebook that said the election had been canceled in Mercer County Tuesday morning. This post was fake.

The post stated that Election Day was postponed until Wednesday because of the morning rain.

Director of the Mercer County Board of Elections Jeff Greenburg said when he saw the post he sent it to the district attorney’s office.

“I’m not saying it’s a violation of the election law of Pennsylvania, but when you start messing with voters and putting out disinformation, it is something to be taken very seriously,” Greenburg said.

Greenburg said it is very rare that an election would ever be moved.

On Tuesday, they were able to get Facebook to remove the post.