YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a total of 16 police personnel were tied up for two hours Wednesday as officers responded to a fake 911 call of three people shot at a North Side home.

Police were called about 12:15 p.m. by someone named “Eddie” who said three people were shot at a home in the 700 block of Delaware Avenue and that the gunman, who used a rifle, ran inside the home.

Because a homicide Tuesday happened just a short distance away, police decided on a heavy response, reports said, as 13 officers were sent to the street.

Additionally, three employees of the 911 center were also trying to call the caller back or trace his phone.

Several officers stood outside, some with rifles, while a team went inside to search for victims or a gunman.

A woman was on the second floor when police entered, but there was no shooting victim or gunman. She was taken into custody on warrants from two separate courts.

Police managed to trace the phone to someone with a South Side address and were able to use data from cell phone towers to determine the call came in somewhere from the Logan Avenue area, reports said.