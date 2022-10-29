HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is the fourth annual Special Needs and Disabilities Fair at Cornerstone Christian Church in Hubbard. This year’s event anticipated around 200 attendees.

The event had trunk or treat, resource tables and raffles.

Proceeds from the event are for the Autism Awareness Training and Acceptance Program. The program has trained over 800 first responders on autism and other special needs.

They do all of this for free so first responders know how to help individuals with developmental disabilities.

Program founder Justin Meade says as he works with his 7-year-old son who has autism, he wants to teach others too.

“I went to a similar training for about autism and different things for first responders and that kind of pointed me in the right direction to get help for my son. So I realized the importance of it and I realized that I was needed,” Meade said.

Meade said the event has grown every year and he is honored to support an important cause.