BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Fair Food Frenzy is back by popular demand. The event is already underway at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds, but earlier Friday vendors were getting their food trucks ready for the big event.

You can get some of your favorite fair food like french fries and elephant ears Friday until 7 p.m.

“Really excited to get the fair food out again. People have been asking for it. Its the first of many events that were going to have going on here before the fair,” said Trumbull County Fair Board Secretary, Michele Smith.

If you can’t make it out there Friday, you can pick up some of your favorites Saturday too from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.