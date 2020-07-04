Fair Food Frenzy celebrates at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds

The Food Frenzy ends at 8 p.m. and guests are encouraged to stay and watch fireworks

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Although the Trumbull County Fair was canceled, that didn’t stop the fair food this year.

The Fair Food Frenzy happened Saturday at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

Passengers were able to drive through the fairgrounds in their vehicles and take advantage of the vendors that were there.

A map was provided to the different participating food vendor locations.

One of the vendors said with many events being canceled, they were thankful for the Food Frenzy.

“The nice thing about this is we have customers who have been trying to reach out to us to find out how they can get our waffles. So when Trumbull County reached out and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking of doing,’ the biggest thing that I was like, OK, perfect. I found a home,” said Erin Cotterman of Cotterman Consessions.

