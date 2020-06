You'll still have a chance to get fries, lemon shakes and other fair food favorites this weekend

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Fair will host its own Fair Food Fill-up event this week.

The fair was canceled this year because of COVID-19.

But you’ll still have a chance to get fries, lemon shakes and other fair food favorites.

There will be a drive-thru this Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

The Columbiana County Fairgrounds are located at 225 Lee Ave. in Lisbon.