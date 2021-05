Admission and parking are free

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Flea & Farmers Market will host a fair food festival this weekend.

It starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the flea market at 428 Main St. SW.

It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

