YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information was released Thursday about developments in a local 35-year-old cold case.

Leaders from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department unveiled the facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains are the focus of the case.

They held a press conference Thursday. You can watch that full press conference above.

On Sept. 10, 1987, unidentified human remains were found near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown. It is believed the remains were at the location near Liberty Road for 3 to 5 years before their discovery.

Anthropological work suggests that John Doe is a Black male between 30 and 44 years old. Additional details such as height, weight, hair color and eye color are unknown.

A forensic artist with BCI created a clay facial reconstruction of the man at the request of the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit released a public bulletin about the case today.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office at 330-740-2175.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.