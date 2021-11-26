FAA begins investigation into fatal Grove City plane crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has begun investigating the fatal plane crash that happened near Grove City on Wednesday.



Civil Air Patrol Squadrons from Mercer, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver and Clarion were there to assist the investigation. An air safety investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was also on the scene Friday.

Investigator Lawrence Aaron McCarter said that the investigation will be tough. He said it is very hazardous where the plane landed.

There is still no word on the identities of the pilot and the passenger.

The pilot died, while the passenger was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Patrolmen on the scene Friday told First News that both people suffered severe burns.

There is still no word on the cause of the crash as the investigation is ongoing.