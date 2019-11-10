Ezzo Sausage Company recalls thousands of pounds in sausage products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Sausage products made in Columbus have been recalled due to a possible listeria outbreak.
Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,000 pounds of products.
Affected products were produced on October 29th, 30th and November 5th. They also have the number EST. 1838A on them.
The problem was found when sample tested positive for listeria.
Products should be thrown away or returned to the store.
The following products are subject to recall:
- “Ange’s Pizza SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED” 102919
- “Creno’s PIZZA SLICED SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA” 102919
- “GiAntonio Brand SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED” 102919
- “GiAntonio Brand PEPPERONI 38 MM SLICED” 102919
- “Josseppi’s Sliced Topper PEPPERONI” 102919
- “MASSEY’S Portofino Pepperoni” 102919
- “Flyer’s PIZZA & SUBS 38 MM SLICED PEPPERONI ” 102919
- “EZZO BRAND BURRETTO PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm” 102919
- “Ezzo Brand Rough Chopped Pepperoni” 102919
- “EZZO BRAND NATURAL* UNCURED PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm” 102919
- “CHOPPED PEPPERONI” 103019
- “Pizza King CHOPPED PEPPERONI” 103019 or 110519
- “PIZZA KING CHOPPED PEPPERONI ” 103019 or 110519
- “EZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI” 103019 or 110519
- “EZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI” 103019