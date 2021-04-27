Eyecare non-profit celebrates grand opening in Struthers

The new location is next to the Save-A-Lot on Fifth Street in the Struthers Plaza

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers-based non-profit celebrated a grand opening of a new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Sight For All United helps the disadvantaged in the Struthers area receive vision care. The organization received grants from the Cafaro and the J. Ford Crandall foundations to make the new office possible.

Since it began, Sight For All has treated over 1,300 patients with vision care worth over $500,000.

The organization believes that their new office will help them better serve their patients and the area.

“This office is going to allow us to increase our services, provide better coordination with our patients and doctors. I think it’s going to be a great asset to the community as well as providing to the Struthers area,” said Sergul Erzurum, co-founder of Sight For All United.

The new location is next to the Save-A-Lot on Fifth Street in the Struthers Plaza. Apply for care and set up an appointment at Sight for all United.