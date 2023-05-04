BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ABC Water and Stormwater District has created a new program to help Boardman homeowners eliminate sewage backup caused by the flooding that has plagued the township in recent years.

The most recent episode was on Sept. 4, 2022, when many basements in Boardman flooded.

Township officials encourage homeowners to install sanitary back-flow devices, which cost $10,000.

If homeowners have used Mahoning County’s program that offers $3,600, they can now get an additional $1,500 through the ABC Water District.

“The biggest problem that we end up dealing with is really in infiltration of stormwater into the sanitary line and that flooding in that basement could be devastating. So we’re trying to help get people to improve those homes by putting in the gate valves, the back-flow valves and stop that sanitary backup when we have those heavy rain events,” said Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree.

Applications for the additional $1,500 can be picked up at Boardman Township Hall.

Anyone who has used the county program since Jan. 1, 2021, is eligible, as is anyone who has applied for the county program.

The ABC Water District has allocated $50,000 to the new program.