CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old man told police that he was the victim of an extortionist.

According to a police report, the man said he had been chatting online with a woman through an app called Adult Friend Finder. He said the communication was going well until the woman asked the man to send her a selfie and he did.

The woman responded by sending the man a nude photo of herself and requested nude photos of him. The man then sent the woman several nude pictures of himself, the report states.

A short time later, the man received a message from the woman demanding money or she was going to “ruin his life” by sharing the images with his friends and family, specifically naming two relatives.

At first, the man thought the woman had gained access to his address book, but the names she listed as people she would reveal the pictures to were people he did not know.

Police assume the woman did not have access to the man’s address book but merely did a Google search to find out who his relatives might be.

Police were able to track down some information that led to a textnow.com account but were unable to get any subscriber information on the suspect.

The man said has not been contacted by the woman since he went to police.

The Federal Trade Commission offers several security steps to avoid being the target of nefarious activity online. Some of the tips include the following: