CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A big financial boost was announced Thursday for the local cooperative extension office in Canfield.

Staff with OSU Cooperative Extension Office attended the weekly Commissioners’ meeting to thank the board for its donation of nearly $300-000.

Directors say the funds will be used to receive matching dollars from state and federal sources. It will then cover services throughout the county.

“We’re in there teaching activities, whether its fiscal responsibility, workforce development, how to grow plants, science-based activities. We even have iPads that we take around to individual classrooms to teach kids how to code in the second and third grade levels,” said Eric Barrett, a spokesperson for the OSU Cooperative Extension.

The office also provides assistance to local 4-H programs and nutrition information for local schools.