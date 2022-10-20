LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fairgrounds held an Agricultural Career Expo Thursday.

Around 400 freshmen and sophomores in the school district attended the event.

They had opportunities to learn about the various jobs related to agriculture. Professional development sessions taught the students about resume building and interviewing.

Haley Shoemaker is the agriculture and natural resources educator for Mahoning and Columbiana counties. She said their goal is to introduce high schoolers to job options and provide skills they can carry throughout life.

“Even if a student leaves today and says I still think agriculture might not be for me, that’s OK. We hope that they come through and learn about how to build their resume and how to make themselves more marketable as they exit high school and enter either the workforce or their college careers,” she said.

Shoemaker says they have plans to make this an annual event.