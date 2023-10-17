RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live near Camp Garfield, off Route 5 in Ravenna, will hear blasts this weekend.

Explosives will used during training by the Ohio Army National Guard from Friday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Oct. 22.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than during normal operations.

Intermittent explosions and gunfire will often be heard from the installation during the annual training season, which typically runs through the fall, according to a new release from the facility.

Specifically, the 812th Engineer Company will be training. That’s a unit that performs a wide variety of combat engineering duties such as bridge-building, laying or clearing minefields, demolitions, field defense general construction and building, and road and airfield construction.