HARTFORD, Twp, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people living in Hartford Township woke up to the sound of an explosion overnight.

The sound came from this home on Custer Orangeville Road near Route 609 around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters say when they got there they found a pickup truck in the backyard on fire.

Courtesy: Hartford Fire Department

As of right now, fire officials are trying to figure out how the fire started.

No one was injured.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.