YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN has the Browns game Sunday, and you’ll be able to bet on that game and any other. So how do you do it?

Some of those in the sports betting industry talked to WKBN about how to place those bets.

“Like we like to say, it gets you closer to all the action in your favorite games, and it really ramps up the excitement, as long as you’re betting responsibly,” said Mitchell South, of Sports Betting Dime.

South said the simplest bet is to pick which team you think is going to win. It’s called the moneyline.

“The number next to the plus sign for underdogs indicates how much money you’d win on a $100 bet, while the number next to the minus sign for favorites indicates how much money you’d need to wager to win $100,” he said.

The point spread is the main thing that everyone hears about. It adds or subtracts points from one team to even things up. For instance, in Thursday night’s Cavaliers’ game, Cleveland is favored by 4 and a half points.

“If I place a bet on the Cavaliers, for me to win it, the Cavaliers need to win by 5 points or more,” said Andre Zammit, of Tipico.

Or you could bet on the Pacers, and they could win the game or lose by less than 5 points to have a winning bet.

The other simplest bet to make is the total, or how many points will be scored in the game. You can either bet that the posted number will be higher or lower.

“It doesn’t actually focus on who wins the game but rather how many points are scored in the overall game,” South said.

Three simple ways to get started with sports betting are to focus on games and sports you watch, on the teams you know best, and don’t go overboard.

“One hundred percent, don’t spend money you don’t have, so yes, have fun. Make sports entertainment, entertainment, and yes, I totally agree within limits,” Zammit said.

You’ll see a lot of 0.5 or half-points in the spread, totals, and over or unders. That ensures the bet is either a winner or loser.