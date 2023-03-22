YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With spring just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about getting your gardens ready for the season.

Brian Keith, operation supervisor at Fellows Riverside Gardens, said now is a good time to begin prepping your outdoor areas. This includes cleaning up garden beds, leaves, sticks, and any debris that’s been sitting over winter.

It’s also a good time to start preparing and decompacting soil and mixing in compost, but certain kinds may be better than others.

“Organic compost. A lot of suppliers around here carry what’s called leaf compost, stuff like that. that’s one of the best things you can till into your soil, especially if you are doing a vegetable garden,” Keith said.

Keith says it’s still too cold to plant outside, but some vegetables can be planted indoors now and transplanted later.