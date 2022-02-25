COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas prices are increasing quickly here in the Valley.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.54 as of Thursday.

That’s up 21 cents from last month.

Oil prices have also increased by 40% since December when speculation of Russia’s invasion began.

Columbiana resident Deven Fickes said these increases are causing him to change his spending plans.

“It’s kind of one of those where it starts cutting in your budget. You know, nothing’s getting cheaper nowadays, and it’s definitely one of those where it’s really not helping in any way,” he said.

Experts at GasBuddy say fuel prices could break the nation’s record of $4.10 soon.