Experts prescribe rest and physical therapy for sports injuries

(WYTV) – Are you hurting? Some sports injury? We’re going to help you heal this morning.

The top athletes tend to return to play faster after injury than everyday athletes who occasionally exercise. Orthopedic surgeons who work with professional athletes tell us they have a few things working in their favor.

“They have very high motivation, so, they want to get back to their sport. Often, it’s their job, so you have to get back to that quickly,” said Kelechi Okoroha, M.D./Orthopedic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. “They’re in better shape than the common-day athlete, so their muscles are already pretrained, and it’s easier to recover.”

For the rest of us, first of all, we can get our rest. If you’re tired, your muscles won’t move smoothly. If you’re recovering from an injury that required surgery, consider physical therapy. It’s important in getting patients back to sport. You have to make sure you’re going to physical therapy two to three times a week.



