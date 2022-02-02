Experts look at local flood risk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With all the snowpack we’ve had, the rain that is falling Wednesday is running into creeks and eventually the river.

According to Nick Greenawalt, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the flooding potential over the next few days is on the low end.

The latest observation from River Forecast Center puts the Mahoning River around two feet. Greenawalt said it is possible it could rise another four feet, but flood level is 14 feet.

The fact that it is turning cold again is keeping the flood potential down but that could change. The rain and warm temperatures now are allowing the snowpack on the ground to be released slowly.

“It’ll actually be a bit of a good thing for our long-term flood prospects in the next one to two months if we actually release some of this water out of the snowpack right now, but the combination of additional snowfall with the current snowpack and any water that’s retained to that leaves us ripe for potential flood issues down the road,” Greenawalt said.

Greenawalt says it’s too soon to predict if the existing snowpack will cause flooding problems over the next couple of months. There are way too many factors involved to make that forecast yet.