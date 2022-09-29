CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People who are an expert in their fields are invited to take a teaching position at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Adult Career Center.

An interviewing event is set for Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school on N. Palmyra Road in Canfield.

Open instructor positions include welding, automotive technology, special interest and Human Resources SHRM, but teachers are also wanted for special interest topics or hobbies.

To qualify, you have to show expertise in your field and be able to teach what you know. Applicants should have at least five years of experience in their fields. It also helps to be able to communicate well and get along with people.

For more information, call the Adult Career Center office at 330-729-4100.