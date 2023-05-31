WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney representing the man charged with capital murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Warren last July has asked the court to pay for an expert witness.

Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice granted attorney Morgan Caruso’s ex parte motion on Wednesday. It allows the defense to have money to hire a mitigation specialist in Dominic Harvey’s case, which is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 21.

Harvey is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

He was arrested hours after the July 21 shooting on West Market Street near the Hot Dog Shoppe that killed Jauton Lee and hurt a 24-year-old man.

Harvey could face the death penalty if convicted. He’s due back in court for another pretrial hearing on June 21.