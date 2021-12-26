Expert gives advice to prevent one of winter’s invisible killers, carbon monoxide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Colder temperatures mean switching the thermostat to the heat setting. With that come a few household safety tips to keep in mind.

Carbon monoxide is one of winter’s silent killers. Here are some tips on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Otherwise known as the invisible killer, carbon monoxide poisoning can turn a situation deadly.

Cases can become more common in the winter months.

Experts say it’s crucial to have carbon monoxide detectors. They are just as important as smoke detectors when it comes to personal safety in the home.

“It’s best to have them around every bedroom. At least have them on every floor and in the basement,” said Youngstown Fire Captain Donald Price.

Price says they generally start to receive more calls about carbon monoxide in the winter months when people first turn on their furnaces. The biggest issue with carbon monoxide is it’s invisible.

“It’s odorless and colorless, tasteless, so you can’t see it,” Price said.

He said in more serious cases, it could cause you to vomit or pass out, and in extreme cases it can cause death. As soon as you notice these signs or hear your carbon monoxide detector, you should call 911.

“Get out of the structure until we get there and we could monitor the scene and ventilate the structure,” Price said.

Aside from frequently testing your carbon monoxide detector and replacing its batteries, Captain Price urges individuals to clean out their airducts and have a garage door open when running their car.

The Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Company says early Friday morning they responded to a call that could have been the worst call any of them have ever experienced. Had the parents not come home when they did, their children most likely would have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

They urge people to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are working especially if you use natural gas, propane, kerosene, coal or wood to heat your home.