WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Beginning Monday, May 4, Brunstetter Road in Weathersfield Township will be closed between Austintown Warren Road and Highland Avenue.

The road is being closed for a bridge replacement.

The road will be closed until Friday, July 17.

The recommended detour route is south on Austintown Warren Road, west on Carson Salt Springs Road and north on Highland Avenue.