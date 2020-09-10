Expect to see some changes at Valley farms this fall season

Both farms say that throughout the entire fall season, masks will be required

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – As the temperatures start to cool, you may be ready to head out and enjoy some fall activities.

Farms are preparing for a busy fall season, but COVID-19 is causing things to look different this year.

“We’re going to try to do the corn maze and hayrides out to the pumpkin field, but we’re going to have to eliminate the play area a little bit this year because of social distancing,” said Rick Molnar, owner of Molnar Farms in Poland.

Molnar said these events are important because customers love them, but also because they plan their crops anticipating fall business.

“It’s important for us income-wise. We need to have these events to market our crop,” Molnar said.

Due to the already increased business, White House Fruit Farm owner Debbie Pifer hopes people will come during the week to help limit weekend crowds.

“Our types of businesses here in the Mahoning Valley are extremely busy this year. We’re all busy,” Pifer said.

The farm will not be serving food outdoors this season, but they have additional express donut stands on weekends so not everyone has to go inside the market.

“People expect to come to a farm in the fall and have a great time. They expect certain activities. We will be accommodating some of those activities but in different ways,” Pifer said.

White House Fruit Farms has also closed their play area for public use.

