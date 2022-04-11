BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway along South Avenue in Boardman to replace an aging water line.

Aqua Ohio is replacing a two-mile section of a water main between Western Reserve Road and McKay Court.

The line is nearly 50 years old and has had several breaks over the past few years including one near Cinema South this past winter.

Twenty-one fire hydrants will also be replaced.

There will be lane restrictions. Drivers may want to find alternate routes, especially during morning and afternoon commutes.

The work should be done by the end of June.