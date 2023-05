YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you travel down Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown, you might want to find a new route for a few weeks.

Crews are grinding the road to prepare for a new traffic pattern. From Glenwood to the 680 interchange, there will be just one lane in each direction, with a middle lane for left turns.

Bike lanes will be installed on each side of the road. The road will stay open during construction, but motorists can expect a slow down.