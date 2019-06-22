Exhibit in Youngstown captures history of Mahoning River

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new exhibit at downtown Youngstown’s Tyler History Center focuses on the history of the Mahoning River.

The exhibit, called “On the Banks of the Mahoning: How the River Shaped the Valley,” features a panoramic shot from 1912, capturing how the river runs through Youngstown.

There is a section on the Great Flood of 1913 and pictures from 1895 when the river was used for pleasure.

“What we’re hoping to get is just the importance of the river as a natural resource. It sustained many industries over several hundred years, but now it’s kind of bringing people together for entertainment and recreation, and just the importance of collaborating among our communities and celebrating our shared heritage,” said Jessica Trickett from the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

This is the first joint exhibit between the Mahoning Valley and Trumbull County historical societies. The Mahoning River exhibit runs through September.