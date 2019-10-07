Exhibit at YSU hopes to bring light to domestic violence and spark change

Its silhouettes include messages, such as the warning signs related to domestic violence, that might not get talked about

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Many are using it as an opportunity to promote nonviolence in order to spark change.

The Remember Me exhibit has returned to YSU. Its silhouettes include messages, such as the warning signs related to domestic violence, that might not get talked about.

“If you’re having trouble with finances, if you’re being isolated, if you’re being psychologically manipulated, those are warning signs that there could be violence and that could potentially escalate,” Monica Merrill said.

The Sojourner House held its annual special service honoring victims of domestic violence.

In the past year, the Sojourner House has served over a thousand individuals.

“We have counseling for adults, we have counseling for children,” Malinda Gavins said. “We want to stop the cycle.”

This year’s special focus was on children experiencing domestic violence. Last year, the Sojourner House saw over 100 children with their parents.

“Children are more resilient than adults are so if we can get to these children and deal with the issues they’re having as a result, there’s hope we can break that cycle,” said James Goske, K-3 associate principal at Campbell Schools.

The event celebrates survivors and remembers those who didn’t survive. It also connects those who work to end domestic violence.

“We each need to take our part and take our place in our sphere of influence to become a positive force to promote nonviolence,” said Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Attendees also signed the mission posted to help spread awareness and information through the community.

Ohio had 81 deaths over the last fiscal year. For the first time in four years, no law enforcement officers were killed in relation to domestic violence.

The Remember Me exhibit will be on display in Cushwa Hall through Saturday.