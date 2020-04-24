Exercising good mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic

The fear of the unknown has caused anxiety and worry for many people during the pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – COVID-19 may be taking a mental toll on people, so local specialists say it’s important to practice and maintain good mental health during this trying time.

The isolation that many are feeling may cause anxiety and depression. April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said anyone can be affected.

“A lot of people think it’s someone with schizophrenia or a major mental health condition who can’t work and that’s not it. All of us have issues of mental health at one time or another,” Caraway said.

The fear of the unknown has caused anxiety and worry for many people. Caraway shared some effective ways to exercise good mental health during this pandemic.

“The best thing for people to do is get out of their house, walk with your friend, walk your pets, work in the yard, plant a garden. Be outside as much as possible,” she said.

Caraway said the way we eat can affect the way we feel.

“If your food that you’re ingesting is a lot of fried things from carry-out and so forth, that also isn’t going to help you,” she said.

Caraway also warns against drinking excessively during the pandemic.

“I know that alcohol sales have gone up through this and that’s not a good sign because we’re going to also have to deal with a lot more addiction disorders,” Caraway said.

She said she understands the anxiety that COVID-19 has caused and encourages everyone to get the help they need.

“All of our counseling agencies are open. You can still get an intake. You can do counseling like this through FaceTime or over the phone. We still have face to face walk-ins with our agencies to get the help they need.”

Help is available anytime by calling the 211 help line.