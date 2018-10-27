Exclusive interview with ROCKTOPIA front-man Dee Snider Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Broadway hit ROCKTOPIA took the stage Friday night at Powers Auditorium in downtown Youngstown.

But as we found out, the show is deeply rooted with ties to our area.

"When you're doing Zeppelin, when you're doing Aerosmith, you're doing opera. It requires a different voice and people don't expect to hear those types of voices coming out of me," said ROCKTOPIA's Dee Snider.

But whether fans were surprised by his vocal range or not, the Twisted Sister front-man and resident ROCKTOPIA rockstar brought the house down inside Powers Auditorium Friday night.

"This is not symphonic rock, it is classical music and classic rock mashed together with a rock star singer and Broadway singers and opera singers with a rock band and a choir and an orchestra," Snider said.

"We're so lucky to have him, not just because of his talent on stage but he's an advocate for this show. He is down with ROCKTOPIA," said Randall Fleischer.

Fleischer is the music director for the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra. He also co-wrote the show.

"It's an enormous point of pride for me that this show started right here in Youngstown, Ohio on the stage of Powers Auditorium," Fleischer said.

Following a run on Broadway, Dee was asked to join the tour as ROCKTOPIA's resident rock star. Fleischer says his energy and charisma are just unmatched on stage -- plus, he has a background and love for classical music.

"I'm a firm believer that Beethoven, Bach, Mozart were the head-banging heavy metal artists of their day, they just needed a lot more instruments to make that big of noise. So here, you've got that great combination," Fleischer said.

Both Snider and Fleischer hope Friday night's audience walked away moved and with a new love of classical music and classic rock.

"Once you see the show you get it, and now it's up to you the viewers who enjoy the show to go out and spread the word because the plan is for ROCKTOPIA to keep touring all around the world, year after year after year, and I hope to be a part of it," Snider said.

CLICK HERE to watch the full WYTV exclusive interview with Snider.