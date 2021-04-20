Exclusive interview: Local civil rights expert discusses impact of Derek Chauvin verdict

We discussed the case with Penny Wells, who is the executive director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Following a verdict in the case against a white man convicted of murdering a Black man, WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson sat down with a local civil rights expert for an interview you’ll only see on 33.

On Tuesday, a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts against him in the death of George Floyd.

He now faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old man’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

We discussed the case with Penny Wells, who is the executive director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past. The group takes young people on educational trips to learn more about the country’s civil rights history.

Wells said that the verdict is “a great victory for the country” and that “justice has been done.”

She discussed what the day means in a larger sense for the county and how it could be a catalyst for social change and race relations.

Watch the video above to see the full interview between Watson and Wells.