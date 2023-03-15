SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Sharon is hosting its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day, Slainte Parade.

Organizers have been working for a few months to get ready for the event. There will be live music and vendors. The night will conclude with fireworks.

Organizers say there are more than 70 floats participating. They are excited to host another great event in downtown Sharon.

“People are just really excited. We have not done anything like this before and everybody basically wants to be involved. We’re just excited for everybody to come together. It’s going to be beautiful outside and hopefully, this can continue for a couple of years,’ said Courtney Cilli, Sharon downtown events coordinator.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown. The parade will begin near Penn State Shenango and end at the Quaker Steak and Lube.