BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In less than 24 hours, the new and improved Knapp Center for Childhood Development will open.

The behavioral health care center for children with autism is now located at the old Red Roof Inn in Boardman. It’s a four-story facility. Each floor is broken down by age group and filled with sensory rooms and classrooms.

“The idea of creating something that a child with autism would learn the most from, and learn and have fun in and be reinforced and want to come to therapy,” said Dr. Julie Knapp, CEO of the Knapp Center.

It has been Dr. Knapp’s lifelong dream to support children with autism.

“We have a large community with children with autism and not enough resources for them. There’s not enough behavioral health care centers out there, not enough behavioral analysts, not enough behavioral therapists,” she said.

The new facility is more than a slight upgrade. The old Knapp Center was around 13,000 square feet. The new facility is closer to 50,000 square feet and will help serve many more people in the community.

“There’s parents that have been waiting for a long time, so those parents are going to have their opportunity to come off that waitlist and come get the treatment that they have been waiting for and that their child deserves,” Dr. Knapp said.

The old hotel created a perfect space for numerous rooms. Each floor is decorated with a different theme. There’s also a 3D fish tank, a giant Lego wall and behavior-reinforced prizes.

The center will create around 100 new jobs in the area.

“It’s everything from cleaning staff up to our behavioral analysts to accountants and more HR,” Dr. Knapp said.