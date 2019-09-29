Ex-wife of Braking Point owner to plea guilty in fraud case

Sheridan is now the third co-defendant to file notice last week that they will plead guilty in the case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another defendant in a $48 million health care fraud case is expected to enter a guilty plea.

Jennifer Sheridan is one of several defendants caught up the fraud case against Braking Point Recovery Center owner Ryan Sheridan.

She currently faces seven federal charges, including health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Investigators said Medicaid was billed $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services that were not provided, were not medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

According to the original indictment, Sheridan was the medical records and billing coordinator for the former rehab center in Austintown. She is also the owner’s ex-wife.

She filed a notice of intent to plead guilty in a written agreement with the federal court Thursday. No date for the hearing has been set.

