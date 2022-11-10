Editor’s note: The court at which the defendant was employed has been modified to reflect the correct information according to the prosecutor’s office.

CLEVELAND (WKBN) — A former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pleaded guilty Thursday to selling cocaine in transactions conducted by law enforcement authorities.

Lisa Crusan, 41, of Warren, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine before a U.S. District judge in Cleveland.

On three separate occasions in June and July, Crusan sold a total of four ounces of cocaine in controlled purchases conducted by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force. She was arrested in September.

The Homeland Security Investigations and law enforcement task force investigated the case.

She is scheduled for sentencing on March 15, 2023.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Crusan worked for the Clerk of Courts, but prosecutor Chris Becker says she was an employee of the Probate Court.