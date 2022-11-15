YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Bill of Information was filed in federal court accusing a former corrections officer at the private prison on the East Side with accepting bribes to get inmates marijuana and tobacco.

Terry Terringo, no age given, is charged with accepting bribes, providing narcotics to an inmate, providing tobacco to an inmate and providing marijuana to an inmate.

The bill of information was filed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio. Court records do not list an arraignment date for Terringo.

A bill of information is typically filed in a criminal case when a defendant is expected to plead guilty.

According to the bill, Terringo was a guard at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center from Feb. 13, 2017 to July 4, 2019. The NEOCC houses inmates for the federal government.

According to the bill, Terringo accepted or sought bribes from inmates in exchange for providing them with contraband. The bill said he accepted electronic payments.

He is accused of providing the drug buprenophrine and marijuana to an inmate during the time he worked there, according to the indictment.

He is accused of providing tobacco to an inmate between Nov. 13, 2017 to Nov. 8, 2018.