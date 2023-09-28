NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges are expected to be filed later against a Niles man who police said had to be subdued when an eviction notice was served at his home.

Police Capt. John Marshall said the man refused to leave the Spruce Street home when the notice was served about 12 p.m. Thursday and several police were called to the scene.

Police went inside and had to use chemical spray and a stun weapon to subdue the man, Marshall said.

Paramedics are treating the man before he is taken to the Trumbull County jail.